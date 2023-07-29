The Sporty Wine Guy podcast keeps on truckin’! Check it out!

That’s me, left, with my buddy, the legendary sports and wine writer for the Houston Chronicle, Dale Robertson, tasting at Marchesi di Gresy in Barbaresco last month.

After Dale went into semi-retirement last year, he and I launched a podcast, The Sporty Wine Guy, where we talk mostly about the Houston wine scene, our travels, and the occasional anecdote from our personal lives.

But the cherry on top is the many tales that Dale shares from his time as one of the highest-profile sports writers in the country.

On yesterday’s episode, he told the story of the time he hunted Ken “Snake” Stabler down in a bar in Gulf Shores, Alabama after the famed quarterback had turned his back on a lucrative contract and virtually disappeared (it’s a good one).

After nearly a year of podcasting, we’ve been getting some great feedback on the show and most importantly, we’ve been having a blast just kibbitzing and trading notes on wines, wineries, wine bars, restaurants etc. we like.

Check out the podcast here. And check out Dale’s blog here.

Thanks for listening and following!