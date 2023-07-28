It took me a minute to make sure the wine was available in California since it only newly arrived there.

But I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be pouring the Amistà Nizza DOCG by winemaker Luca D’Attoma at my August 9 Piedmont dinner at Rossoblu in Los Angeles!

View the menu and registration link here.

The Amistà Nizza will be the last wine in a flight of Piedmontese bottlings that I’ve picked especially for this event (which includes Chef Steve’s vitello tonnato!).

Amistà is owned by my friend and client Michele Marsiaj, a Torinese entrepreneur who has really opened my eyes to Nizza’s magic. And the wines are made by Luca, a genuine Italian wine industry legend.

Ours will be there very first event where it is served in California. And I know our guests are going to be blown away.

And I can’t wait to share the wonders of Nizza, an appellation that many of us are just getting to know in the U.S.

You can read more about Amistà and the Nizza DOCG on the blog that I manage for the winery here.

The photo above comes from a Nizza DOCG seminar that Bruce Sanderson of Wine Spectator asked Luca and me to attend at Vinitaly this year. It was so amazing to be in the same room as nearly all the great historic producers from the DOCG, which was created in 2014 but stretches back ante litteram for centuries.

Isabella Oddero spoke at length about how her grandfather always believed that Nizza had the potential to become one of the great red wines of Italy. Today, Amistà is just one of a growing number of top growers working to raise the appellation’s visibility in the world.

And please see the menu and registration info here. I hope you can join us. This will be a night to remember for sure (the last one I did at Rossoblu was so fun). Thank you for your support and solidarity.