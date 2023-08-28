Taste 5 Brunello with me September 19 in Houston. A new wine club.

There’s a lot more to that deer in the photo than meets the eye.

I grabbed it from the Facebook of one of the Brunello producers that I will be presenting on September 19 in Houston, San Polino.

The folks at San Polino have been instrumental in a new movement of winemakers who are rethinking the role of biodynamics in viticulture today. Their work is so compelling that Master of Wine Jancis Robinson has published their findings on biodiversity and mycelia (fungal networks) on her site.

As cute as it may be (or as profound as the image may be for readers of ancient Italian literature),* the deer is a synecdoche for the rich biodiversity in the woods that surround the vineyards in Montalcino.

It’s part of what gives Brunello its unique and unmistakable character when the fruit is vinified with the intent of capturing the terroir — the place and its human traditions — in the bottle.

On Tuesday, September 19 in Houston, I’ll be presenting five Brunello including three by San Polino at the inaugural event of our new Vinello Wine Club.

The cost is $45 (inclusive) per person. Here’s the complete flight:

Amantis 2018

San Polino 2017

San Polino 2012 Helichrysum

San Polino 2016 Riserva

Le Potazzine 2018

Not a bad deal, right? The five glasses of wine will be accompanied by Berkel-sliced prosciutto and other light bites.

Click here to reserve.

The Vinello Wine Club is a partnership between me, the folks behind Vinello Wines, a Houston-based importer, and a veteran of Houston’s Italian wine scene. The tasting will be held at Vinello’s warehouse in Hedwig Village (on Old Katy Rd.).

This is going to be a great event and the quality-price ratio on this one is fantastic. I hope you can join us. Thank you for your support.

* For super geeks, here’s the literary reference.