Italy’s been amazing (but crowded) so far. And UPCOMING JUNE TASTINGS where I’ll be presenting in the U.S.

Italy’s seemingly unending chamber of wonders never ceases to amaze me.

From running along the farmland banks of the Tiber river outside Rome to devouring castraure artichokes of Venice paired with some natty macerated white wine… Italy always gives of herself effortlessly and tirelessly.

It’s no wonder that there are so many tourists here this summer — from all over. In Rome they were saying that they are expecting three times the number of people who actually live there. Out of the way hotels have been key to keeping cost down. But man, don’t ask about the rental car!

That’s a chunk of quartz, above, that I found in a vineyard high atop the Valpolicella valley. The soil types in Valpolicella are so variegated and distinctive. I had the most amazing day there yesterday.

Today is Festa della Repubblica, a national holiday that celebrates the founding of the Republic of Italy in 1946. But I still managed to get a winery visit in. Tasted some amazing Cabernet Franc in Piave this morning.

After I finish my week of teaching at Slow Food U next week, I’ll be sharing tales of my trips to Italian wine country at three events in the U.S. later this month.

Long Beach

Friday, June 16

On Friday, June 16, I’ll be in Long Beach, California with the Dugans, America’s grooviest wine family (I’m so not exaggerating about that either!). Jeremy and I will be pouring some favorite Italian naturals as we try not to one up each other with Mel Brooks quotes. Seriously, we’ll be pouring some super compelling wines and the crowd and community at their shop is super lovely.

Miami

Wedsnesday, June 21

On Wednesday, June 21, in Miami I’ll be pouring and speaking about Barbera and Nizza, including two wines by my client and friends at Amistà. I’ll be hosted by the amazing and inimitable Allegra Angelo at her super fun store Vinya in Key Biscayne. The vibe of her store is so cool and we’re going to be opening some truly benchmark wines that night.

Houston

Monday, June 26

I’m super psyched about a dinner I’m hosting at Davanti in Houston where chef Roberto Crescini is creating an Abruzzo menu especially for us. It’s part of a new gig I’m doing with super sweet folks at the Abruzzo consortium. It’s only open to trade and media. But I might be able to snag a spot or two for you if we have space. Please email me if you’d like to attend.

Thank you for the support and solidarity! Hope to see you later this month!