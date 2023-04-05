Matzah and wine. Reminders of why yeast is a miracle. Happy Passover!

Happy Passover, everyone!

According to this excellent post by Chabad.org, “matzah is called ‘impoverished bread,’ bread that lacks taste – for it is a remembrance of spiritual impoverishment.”

“Wine, however, has taste and is enjoyable. It is a ‘remembrance of the liberation and freedom’ ultimately achieved by the Jews.”

Both will be served for this year’s Passover Seder, a meal in which each dish symbolizes part of the story of Exodus.

One lacks yeast.

The other is transformed by yeast.

Long before we began to understand the role of yeast in two of the world’s nearly universal foodstuffs — bread and wine — fermentation was considered a miracle by our ancestors.

It is still a miracle today.

Have a great Passover!

Chag Pesach kasher vesame’ach!

[Wishing you a] kosher and joyous Passover!

There are so many ways to wish someone a happy Passover — in Hebrew, Yiddish, and English. Check them out here on Chabad.org.