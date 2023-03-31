Taste with Italian wine legend Luca D’Attoma and me on Monday in Verona, 10 am to noon..

Dateline Brescia.

Posting on the fly this morning as the Italian wine trade gears up for its annual trade fair, the BIG enchilada, Vinitaly.

One of the gatherings I’m most looking forward to is my session with industry legend Tuscan enologist Luca D’Attoma, winemaker for my client Amistà, producer of Nizza DOCG.

He and I will hanging out from 10 a.m. until noon at the Ethica Wines stand — hall 10, stand A3.

In case you’re not familiar with Luca, he’s the deft hand by some of our generation’s most critically acclaimed Tuscan wines. His partnership with Amistà is his first in Piedmont, where he’s making biodynamically farmed, unoaked Nizza DOCG. It’s a super exciting project and I’m super stoked to be part of it.

If you have a moment on Monday morning at the fair, please stop by to taste and chat. There should be some cool writers stopping by as well. Please come and see us.

And in the meantime, buon Vinitaly! Have a great fair!

P.S. see you tomorrow at Operawine and the afterparty…