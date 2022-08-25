Esther Mobley will be featured speaker at Boulder Burgundy Festival 2022.

For more than a decade, the Boulder Burgundy Festival has quietly grown an extremely loyal following among top Burgundy collectors and wine lovers.

The inspiration for the festival came to founder Brett Zimmerman after he volunteered at Daniel Johnnes’ Paulée festival in New York. The idea was to put together a similar gathering of top wines and wine professionals but with one major difference: a more approachable price of admission.

Over the years, Brett has invited a wide range of wine media personalities to be part of the event: Eric Asimov, Jancis Robinson, Ray Isle, Alice Feiring, Raj Parr… And the roster of producers has been equally impressive. Care to have dinner with the likes of Jean-Charles le Bault, Jean Marc Roulot, or Guillaume d’Angerville? Just to name a few.

Today it’s official: this year’s featured speaker will be Esther Mobley, wine columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle.

She will be appearing on a panel on “sustainability in Burgundy” and she will also be joining for nearly all of the tastings, including the Sunday morning seminar, and dinners, giving guests a chance to hob-nob with one of their favorite critics.

I’ve been a media consultant for the festival since 2014 and I also manage media and original content for the Boulder Wine Merchant, Brett’s amazing shop.

As I always like to say, Italy is my signora but Burgundy is my mistress. Although still not a cheap date, the Boulder Burgundy Festival is a great way for the Burgundy-curious like me to spend time with some of the world’s most extraordinary wines — and the people who love them.

The event’s legendary marquee tasting, the Paulée-Inspired Lunch, is already sold out. But there are still spots available for the seminars and dinners (pricey but worth every penny, especially for the all Grand Cru menu). The Sunday walk-around Grand Tasting is one of the weekend’s best values and its been an invaluable experience for people like me who want to taste through Burgundy (more than 200 wines) without breaking the bank.

Add to the mix all the great people and restaurants in Boulder, the beautiful setting, and the city’s cannabis-friendly laidback vibe… and it’s a recipe for a great weekend. Tracie will be there with me this year as well.

Registration is now open for Boulder Burgundy Festival 2022, November 11-13 in Boulder. I hope to see you there!