A song our record company turned down finds a home. How my band Nous Non Plus thrived through music licensing.

Late last week, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that two songs by my band Nous Non Plus had been used in the 2020 film “Sister of the Groom,” starring Alicia Silverstone.

Of course, I was thrilled, as were my bandmates, that we placed a couple of tracks in a major flick.

But making the deal all the more sweet was the fact that one of the tracks, “C’est Vrai Bébé,” came from an album, “Le sexe e la politque,” that our record company rejected.

It took almost a decade but that song has finally found a home!

Making the deal even more sweet was the fact that I wrote that song for Georgia, our now 10-year-old, when she was still a baby.



Back then Tracie used to call her “chee chee boo boo.” I wrote the melody and chord changes and then began producing the track in our home studio in Austin (below). The place in the track where Céline sings the chorus was originally “chee chee boo.”

The other song, “One Night in Paris,” is from our debut 2005 self-titled album. It’s been licensed countless times in films and TV shows, one of our “evergreens” (despite its pornographic lyrics).

Check out the first one at around 20 minutes and then the second one, during the wedding sequence, as they dance at around 1 hour, 7 minutes.

The thrill of hearing our music on the big screen never gets old.

If the film was made in 2020, you ask, why didn’t we know about the license until now?

The bottomline is that our agent’s office closed during the covid lockdowns. And honestly, I had forgotten that they had pitched the songs. The song plugger who pitched it had left the company in April 2020 (peak Covid time) and this license got lost in the mix, so to speak (no pun intended).

Over the years, our agent, a 30-year-plus friend of mine, has placed a ton of our songs in movies and shows. The last big one was in “Emily in Paris” (the scene where Brigitte Macron retweets Emily’s tweet about the fact that the “vagina is female”).

But we’ve also had songs on “Girls,” “Gossip Girl,” Google ads, cellphone ads, and most significantly for us, a Hewlett-Packard ad in the early 2000s that really launched us as a go-to licensing band.

Sometimes they pay more, sometimes less. They also generate royalty money when the shows and movies make it to cable and satellite TV.

Today, our agent continue to pitch us for all kinds of stuff. Most of the time, the songs don’t get used.

But we still do enough business that we all make a little money every year from it. No one is sending their kids to college with this dough but it’s enough to pay taxes and keep our business going.

But the sweetest reward is knowing that our music is still out there.

That’s Georgia back in 2012 when my band’s last CD arrived from the printer. I believed in that song from the minute it came to me. And I knew that someday it would find a home. It finally did.

Thanks for letting me share my music with you. It’s one of the things I cherish most. Look out for Nous Non Plus on Apple Music, Spotify, etc. Every time you spin us, I make a nickel! Seriously, thanks for checking it out.