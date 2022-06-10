Join me and top Piedmont producers, Luigi Coppo and Stefano Chiarlo, for a Moscato d’Asti seminar and lunch in Dallas next Wednesday.

Next week I’ll be leading my “What’s So Sexy about Moscato d’Asti” seminar and tasting in Dallas at the legendary ZaZa hotel.

I’ll be joined by some of the top names in the appellation, including my friends Luigi Coppo and Stefano Chiarlo — two of the coolest guys in the biz.

They’ll also be joining us for lunch and pouring some of their families’ reds, including the Nizza La Court, a single-vineyard Barbera farmed on their famous La Court vineyard. That’s a shot from my visit to the estate in 2018 with Tracie and the girls. The site is also an open-air sculpture garden. It’s wonderful and we all loved our time up there.

Click here to register for the 11 a.m. event next Wednesday in Dallas. Have a great weekend and see you next week!

Please consider giving to Unicef’s Ukraine child refugee fund. This link takes you straight to the donation page.