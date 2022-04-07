Wines for Peace: Brunello Consortium auction benefitting Ukraine, Monday, April 11, at Vinitaly.

Image via Caritas.it.

On Monday, April 11, on the occasion of the Vinitaly wine trade fair in Verona, the Brunello Consortium, in partnership with the Chianti Classico and Bolgheri consortia, will be holding an auction of large formats and prized vintages to benefit Ukrainian refugees in Italy. The event, “Vini per la Pace” (“Wines for Peace”), will include 30 rare lots.

Proceeds will be donated to the Siena province chapter of Caritas Italiana (Caritas Diocesana di Siena-Colle di Val d’Elsa-Montalcino) whose administrators will direct the money to refugee services.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. local time and is being coordinated by Sotheby’s. Online bidding will be available via Bid Inside.

Visit viniperlapace.bidinside.com to learn more.

Caritas Italiana is part of Caritas Internationalis, “a confederation of 162 Catholic relief, development and social service organizations operating in over 200 countries and territories worldwide” (Wikipedia).