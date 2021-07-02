Falling In Love Again, a new song for Tracie P by Parzen Family Singers

It’s been a great summer for our family so far and it’s been a magical time in our lives as we can get out again and our work is thriving.

And… I’m falling in love again.

“I’m Falling In Love Again”

written, performed, recorded, and produced

by Parzen Family Singers

Baby P Studios

Houston

Do you ever wonder

How the stars aligned

Strangers passing in the night

Honky tonks and wine

What was it that caught your eye

When I happened to pass by

Was it just that note I wrote

In a long ago July

Every little bit of sunshine

Every little bit of rain

Every little bit of joy and laughter

Every little bit of tears and pain

Every little bit of sunshine

Every little bit of rain

I’m falling in love again

I’m falling in love again

When I was a little kid

They told us a fairytale

All you had to do in life was to

Set your ship to sail

Find the perfect lover

Then it may come true

What makes the world go round & round

When I first looked at you

Every little bit of sunshine

Every little bit of rain

Every little bit of joy and laughter

Every little bit of tears and pain

Every little bit of sunshine

Every single day

I’m falling in love again

I’m falling in love again

Who could ever know

How much our love would grow

Who could ever see

What our love could be

And as you look at me

It’s no mystery

I’m falling in love again

I’m falling in love again

I’m falling in love again

I’m falling in love