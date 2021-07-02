Falling In Love Again, a new song for Tracie P by Parzen Family Singers

It’s been a great summer for our family so far and it’s been a magical time in our lives as we can get out again and our work is thriving.
And… I’m falling in love again.
“I’m Falling In Love Again”
written, performed, recorded, and produced
by Parzen Family Singers
Baby P Studios
Houston
Do you ever wonder
How the stars aligned
Strangers passing in the night
Honky tonks and wine
What was it that caught your eye
When I happened to pass by
Was it just that note I wrote
In a long ago July
Every little bit of sunshine
Every little bit of rain
Every little bit of joy and laughter
Every little bit of tears and pain
Every little bit of sunshine
Every little bit of rain
I’m falling in love again
I’m falling in love again
When I was a little kid
They told us a fairytale
All you had to do in life was to
Set your ship to sail
Find the perfect lover
Then it may come true
What makes the world go round & round
When I first looked at you
Every little bit of sunshine
Every little bit of rain
Every little bit of joy and laughter
Every little bit of tears and pain
Every little bit of sunshine
Every single day
I’m falling in love again
I’m falling in love again
Who could ever know
How much our love would grow
Who could ever see
What our love could be
And as you look at me
It’s no mystery
I’m falling in love again
I’m falling in love again
I’m falling in love again
I’m falling in love
