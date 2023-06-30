Feeling grateful for community, blessed for family. Happy summer, everyone!

What an incredible year it’s been already!

From Lucciola in New York City to The Wine Country in Long Beach, California; from Pasta And… in Margate, Florida to Cry Wolf in Dallas and Davanti in Houston.

Over the last six months, I’ve had the opportunity to interact with some of the brightest and best people in our business.

Just this month, I presented wines in Florida (at the amazing Vinya wine shop in Key Biscayne), in California (at The Wine Country), and here in Houston where I hosted a trade and media dinner for 25 of my colleagues (at Davanti).

And I just found out that I’ll be the moderator for this year’s Boulder Burgundy Festival in October and I’ll be teaching a seminar for the Abruzzo consortium in November in Abruzzo.

I couldn’t feel more grateful for the community, the solidarity, and the support I’ve received.

The wine world is small and close-knit and I feel truly fortunate to be part of such a vibrant scene.

Between my trip to Italy to teach at Slow Food U and my domestic travels this month, I’ve been on the road nearly non-stop.

And so now it’s time to take a break and be with Tracie and the girls. I’ll be taking the next week off and we’re all looking forward to date nights with Tra and our fun escapades with the girls.

I couldn’t feel more blessed.

Have a great summer, everyone! I’ll see you week after next. Thanks for being here.