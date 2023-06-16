Houston wine folks: I need you! And so does Abruzzo. Dinner Monday, June 26 at Davanti.

Houston wine trade and media folks, I need you to join me on Monday, June 26 for a classic Abruzzo menu paired with Abruzzo wines at Davanti, Chef Roberto Crescini’s casual Italian on Wesleyan.

It’s my first event for the consortium of Abruzzo wines and we’ve just got a couple of spots to fill to knock this one out of the park.

Chef Roberto is closing the restaurant just for our party that night. It’s going to be a great one! And I PROMISE: no boring speeches to sit through or videos to watch. Just great food and wines.

The flight of wine is forthcoming. But in the meantime, here’s the menu that Chef Roberto has created especially for our group.

antipasto

pizza rustica abruzzese

primo piatto

ravioli alla teramana

secondo piatto

agnello alla neretese

dolce

parrozzo abruzzese

The dish agnello alla neretese is lamb braised with tomato, sweet and hot peppers. Sound good?

This event is open only to trade and media and again, we just have a few spots to fill at this point.

Please DM me via jparzen [at] gmail.com to RSVP. There is no cost to guests and only a business card is required to attend.

Please feel free to share with any members of trade or food and wine-focused media.

Thank you for the support and solidarity and hope to see you on Monday, June 26! Buon weekend a tutti!