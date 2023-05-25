Taste with me in Long Beach (6/16), Miami (6/21) & Houston (6/26).

Labor ipse voluptas.

As I get ready to leave for my teaching gig at the Slow Food University of Gastronomic Sciences in Piedmont, I feel truly blessed to get to do what I do for a living.

Please join me for any or all of the following tastings and events in the U.S. and if you happen to be in the Langhe or Roero week after next, let’s grab a glass at Enoteca Zero in Bra, the home of Slow Food (where I stay during my seminars)!

Friday, June 16

The Wine Country

Long Beach

register here

I’m so geeked to be joining my bestie Jeremy Dugan and his family at the Wine Country in Long Beach for an evening where we’ll be pouring, tasting, and talking about a number of Italian wines. The Wine Country is one of the best wine shops in the U.S. imho, even though it’s still not on many people’s radar beyond southern California. The sparkling wine selection there is amazing, too.

Wednesday, June 21

Vinya

Miami (Key Biscayne)

Man, if only we could clone the amazing Allegra Angelo, founder and owner of Vinya in Key Biscayne and Coral Gables. She’s got the energy, the vibe, and the business acumen that make for a great wine shop, wine bar, and wine program. I’m so excited that she has asked me to present a flight of Barbera, including wines from my client Amistà. I don’t have a link yet for this one but it’s going to be awesome. Space be will limited and it will be a night to remember!

Monday, June 26

Davanti

Houston

I’m doing my first official gig as an ambassador for the Abruzzo consortium in my adoptive hometown. So psyched about this! It’s just the first event in a series of dinners, seminars (in the U.S. and in Abruzzo), and tastings that I’ll be leading. I’ve been so impressed with the compelling wines I’ve tasted and amazing winery visits I’ve made over the last six months. I’m stoked to finally get this program going. This event is open only to trade and media but I know it’s going to be a great show. Please save the date. Details forthcoming.

Thank you to everyone for the support and solidarity. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you. I love the community and the wines that we share. Happy Memorial Day! I’ll see you on the other side of the Atlantic next week.