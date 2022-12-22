Parzen family Christmas letter 2022. Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah!

It’s been a year that none of us will ever forget.

The biggest news was that we bought a house!

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, we moved into a three-bedroom, two-bath ranch-style house in the same neighborhood where we have been living for the last eight years. It’s literally a block and a half away from our old house (a rental).

We love our new home, our neighborhood, our school, and our community. And the girls love having their own rooms.

Both girls are getting straight A’s in school and both continue to play music.

Lila Jane, 9, above left with Tracie, Georgia and our Levy cousins, plays cello, piano, and sings in the advanced children’s choir at our school. The choral teacher there is super rad and gets the group really cool gigs, like singing the national anthem before a Houston Texans game. That’s Lila Jane at the stadium after the gig.

Afterward, I was like, so you’ve already played a stadium gig! Not every nine-year-old can say that.

Both girls performed with their school’s “performers” orchestra at the mayor’s tree lighting event this year. That was super cool because they were on stage with professional singers and dancers and the whole thing was televised — lights, camera, action and all. Gloria Gaynor, “I Will Survive,” was the headliner!

Georgia, who just turned 11, continues to play violin and piano. She dropped out of advanced choir this year, her last at our elementary school. Instead, she did tennis, chess club, and theater as her after school activities. It’s been a busy year so far!

As she heads toward her teenage years (sometimes we think they’re not too far off!), her intellectual curiosity is really beginning to grow. It’s amazing to watch.

Both girls are eager to get back to Italy. Venice is their number-one city to visit (they’ve never been). We’re hoping to save enough money to take them on a proper tour of Italy this summer — and not just to wine country.

The real estate market isn’t as hot as when Tracie first began working as an agent last year. But that hasn’t stopped her from maintaining a steady income. This year and last, she more than doubled our family’s finances. Her going back to work (after 10 years as a stay-at-home mom) is what made the new house possible.

We’ll be celebrating our thirteenth wedding anniversary next month. And what can I say? I’ve been sleeping with my realtor and she’s a super hotty. I love her so much and it’s been so awesome to see her enjoying her work.

We have too many blessings to count… poo, poo, poo!

As Tra has settled into her new professional rhythms, I’ve been ramping up my own work again. I have some great projects lined up for next year and I’m working with a wonderful new client whom I genuinely adore.

There’s not much to complain about these days.

Tracie, Georgia, Lila Jane, and our doggies, RooRoo and Pachy, wish you a merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, and a new year filled with light, joy, and good health. See you in a few weeks!