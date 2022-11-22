New Christmas song, new album are here! Thanks for checking out my music.

Just like every year, I write an EP worth of songs and a Christmas song that I produce, record, and perform myself in our home studio.

This year’s release has three (yes, count ’em) love songs for Tracie, including one I wrote about the time before we met. There’s a song for each of the girls and then another for both of them together. And there’s also a song for Doggynino, our very first dog.

Writing and performing with my band is one of the things that I miss the most about my life before Texas. But the music in me remains strong and I can’t help but produce a “disc” each year.

This year’s record is called “Day after Night,” after the title track, a love song I wrote for Tracie.

That anyone listens to my music means the world to me. Thanks for checking it out. Click here to listen online and to download. Turn it up loud!

Take Me Down to Christmas Town

This track is a full-on country song about someone trying to get to a Christmas party. With delicious anticipation, the singer looks forward to how fun it’s going to be. It’s always been a dream of mine to write a popular Christmas tune. This ain’t it but man I had a blast putting this one together. That’s me playing my Tele btw.

Day After Night

Tracie really changed our lives when she launched her new career as a realtor, more than doubled our family’s income, and created a whole new financial path for all of us. It made me reflect on when we first met and how she delivered “day after night.” I love her so much.

Southeast Texas Girl

Years before I met Tracie, I followed her blog about her life on an island off the coast of Campania. I bet when my old French bandmates hear this one they will say “this could have been a Nous Non Plus song.” I love how the bridge resolves on this track.

I Love You Lila Jane

What can I say? She has me wrapped around her little finger. I wrote and recorded this after we saw the new Elvis movie. The chorus was inspired by his “If I Can Dream” (such an awesome track, the Elvis one, I mean).

One in a Million Girl

We love Georgia’s endless questioning of the world around her as she tries to make sense of how it all comes together. Watching her grow intellectually has been so wonderful. And we love watching her as she discovers new music that she loves. She’s a one in a million girl, no doubt about it.

Doggynino

I’ve written songs for all of our dogs but I had never finished this one until the girls reminded me that Doggyninno still didn’t have his own. I actually wrote this not long after he passed. But I was still so broken up about it that I could never finish it. I still cry every time I hear the last verse. We still miss him even though he was part of our lives for just a few short weeks. His name will never be forgotten.

Parzen Family Girls

This was the first song I wrote for the album. Now that I’m in the autumn of my life, their joy and the joy they inspire in me are what keeps me going, day in and day out. I don’t know who I would be today if it weren’t for the Parzen family girls. They are so awesome.

One Love of My Life

I’ve been so lucky to have had such a rich life full of adventures intellectual and epicureal and travels far and wide. But nothing has shaped me and my life like the one true love of my life. I don’t know who I would be today without her. She is an amazing woman and I’ll never stop being inspired by her grace and beauty. And I’ll never stop writing and recording love songs for her.

Thanks for listening to my music! It really means the world to me. Thank you!