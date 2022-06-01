What’s so sexy about Moscato d’Asti? Come find out with me in Dallas on June 16.

Image via the Marenco winery Facebook. Marenco will be pouring its single-vineyard Moscato d’Asti for the guided tasting I’ll be leading on June 16 in Dallas. Their Albarossa will be served at the lunch following the seminar.

A few years ago, the Moscato d’Asti Consortium asked me to lead a seminar and tasting of top wines from the appellation here in Houston.

The resulting talk — “What’s so sexy about Moscato d’Asti?” — was so well received that they asked me to give the same presentation earlier this year for another group of Houston wine professionals.

On Thursday, June 16, I’ll be giving the same talk at the legendary Hotel ZaZa in Dallas.

Click here to register for the 11 a.m. event.

Did you know that Moscato d’Asti is one of the world’s few wines made to sparkle using only the grape’s natural sugar?

Did you know that Moscato d’Asti, despite how many perceive the wines, is grown entirely on small, family-owned and run farms?

Did you know that Moscato d’Asti, despite its undeserved reputation, is one of Italy’s most terroir-driven wines?

Every time we put on this seminar, it’s amazing to watch even seasoned tasters be blown away by the diversity and personality of these wines.

The other thing that I love about this seminar is that we talk about how Moscato d’Asti is the one and only Italian wine that has become part of the extra-Italian culinary canon in the southeastern U.S. There is a whole swath of people who drink Moscato d’Asti regularly but remain ignored by the wine trade. We’re going to talk about that, too.

Our tasting will be followed by a lunch where Coppo will be pouring its Nizza Barbera, Marenco will be pouring its Albarossa (attention wine geeks!), and there will even be a Barbaresco among many other top Piedmont wines.

I hope you can join us. And word has it that the Bubbleista might join us. Tracie and the girls will be with me that day as well.

