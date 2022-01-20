Houston Sommelier Competition, Taste of Italy, Simply Italian: upcoming wine tastings and events in the Bayou City. Taste virtually and in person.

There is SO much to be excited about in the Houston wine scene. But the event I’m most looking forward to is the return of the in-person Taste of Italy trade fair and festival and the Houston Sommelier Competition (that’s a photo of the winners from 2019, the last time the event was held in person).

And the even better news is that the Houston Sommelier Competition is now open to any and all wine professionals, from anywhere in the world. Only full-fledged members of the Court of Sommeliers are excluded from competing. You just need to be in Houston on the testing days to participate.

The competition is the brainchild of sommelier and wine buyer for Kroger Jaime De Leon (one of the coolest dudes in our business). Click here to read more and to apply.

Taste of Italy/Houston Sommelier Competition

March 13-14

The event will be co-presented by the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce on the occasion of Taste of Italy, to be held on March 13-14 in Houston. This year’s event is going to include a “BBQ and Chianti” tasting and seminar, one of the panels that will be open to consumers. It’s going to be fun. Stay tuned for more info on the festival and please check out the website here.

Also on deck for coming weeks:

Simply Italian

Wednesday, February 9

I’ll be presenting three seminars on Wednesday, February 9 at the traveling Simply Italian Tour in Houston. See the link for details and registration info. I’ll be leading guided tastings of Abruzzo, Moscato d’Asti, and Franciacorta (together with Franciacorta’s Riccardo Ricci Curbastro who will be joining via Zoom).

And our virtual winemaker dinner series at Roma also continues.

Virtual Winemaker Dinner: Frecciarossa (Oltrepò Pavese)

Thursday, January 20 “at” Roma

Tonight we have Valeria Odero and her 2013 Oltrepò Pavese Pinot Nero Giorgio Odero (super geeked for that wine and Valeria is awesome). Just a few spots available at this point.

Virtual Winemaker Dinner: Cordero di Montezemolo (Barolo)

Thursday, January 27 “at” Roma

Next Thursday, January 27, we’ll be welcoming Alberto Cordero and his Cordero di Montezemolo 2017 Barolo Monfalletto (!!!). Of all the great, historic houses of Langa, Cordero is possibly the one that Americans know least. The wines are super. I’m so stoked that you can now buy them across the U.S. (they’re imported now by Ethica Wines where I’ve been doing media consulting for the last couple of years).

Virtual Winemaker Dinner: Mauro Molino (Barolo)

Thursday, February 3 “at” Roma

And this just in… I just spoke to Martina Molino of Mauro Molino in Barolo. She will be joining us for her 2017 Barolo Gallinotto on Thursday, February 3.

There’s other cool stuff happening but I can’t spill the beans yet. Stay tuned.

And btw, I’ll be attending the Slow Wine tasting in Austin next Thursday (I’ll be there on the early side). Please say hi if you’re planning to come.