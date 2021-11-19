If you can read this blog post, you’re invited to our Hanukkah party (and Open Mic).

I’m super stoked to invite you to the Parzen family Hanukkah party 2021!
If you can read this blog post, you’re invited.
Ping me for details but it’s happening…
Parzen Family Hanukkah Party
and Open Mic
Sunday
December 5
the last night of Hanukkah
@ our house
1-8 p.m.
2 p.m. kids open mic begins
4 p.m. adults open mic begins
Also happening in coming weeks, please join me…
Thanksgiving Wine Tasting
and Italian Wine Sale
@ Roma (where I’m the wine director)
Tuesday
November 23
6 p.m.
FREE TO ALL
No need to register, just show up!
We will be tasting 10+ wines and guests can purchase them if desired.
Yéyé Pop Wine Party
with Vesper Wine
catered by Roma
Friday
December 10
7:30 p.m.
$45 per person
James Oliver and I will be pouring some of our favorite Italians paired with a menu from Roma. And we’ll be spinning some of my favorite Yéyé Pop songs (French 60s), inspired by my music with Nous Non Plus (my band).