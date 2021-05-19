A better translation for “sperone cordonato.” Film yeast, false friends, bad translations. Italian wine glossary updated.

Sit tibi terra levis Iacobe. See this round-up of tributes to beloved winemaker and grape grower Jim Clendenen. News of his passing stunned a saddened and diminished wine world on Monday. I only had the opportunity to interact with him a few times but Tracie and I have always enjoyed the wines immensely. When we lived in Austin, he and I shared the same hair dresser. No joke! He had better hair than me. And he was always so warm and nice when we met him. One of the greatest wine people of our generation. Lovely man and legacy wines that shaped a legion of young wine professionals in this country.

The work of a lexicographer is as thankless as it is exhausting. Yet we glossographers soldier on.

This morning, I updated and added a couple of terms to the Italian wine terms glossary (below).

One new entry is for fioretta or film yeast/surface yeast/mycoderma. Thanks to Italian wine professional Barbara Santilli for suggesting that one.

The entries for criomacerazione or cold soak and filtro a cartone or plate filter were inspired by the challenges these terms have posed for Italian interlocutors on our weekly virtual wine dinner calls.

If I had a nickel for every time I heard an Italian call their filter a “cardboard filter” (a false friend), I’d buy all the Tavernello I could (see the new entry for vino dozzinale or plonk below).

And lastly, I owe the newly updated rendering of cordone speronato or permanent cordon to a blog post by Jamie Goode (whom I don’t know personally but whose writing I admire).

No update of the glossary would be complete without thanking the “vineyard doctor” Maurizio Gily, one of Italy’s most prolific flying vineyard managers and prodigious publisher of viticultural miscellanea. Maurizio has been instrumental in dotting some of these i’s and crossing some of these t’s.

Buona lettura. Enjoy.

ITALIAN ENGLISH a giropoggio vines planted across a slope (along the contour of the slope; compare with a ritocchino) a ritocchino vines planted up and down a slope (from peak to valley; compare with a giropoggio) acciaio (inossidabile) stainless-steel (vat/tank) acinellatura millerandage (shot berries, hens and chicks, or pumpkins and peas) affinamento aging alberello head-trained bush vines allegagione fruit set allevamento training apice vegetativo shoot tip argilla clay arresto di fermentazione stuck fermentation assemblaggio blend azoto nitrogen barbatella rooted cutting/bench graft barrique barrique (small French oak cask) bâtonnage stirring on the lees biodinamica biodynamics/biodynamic biologico organic botte traditional large cask bucce skins Cabernet (Sauvignon) Cabernet Sauvignon Cabernet Franc Cabernet Franc calcare/calcareo limestone/calcareous (limestone-rich) capo a frutto fruit cane cappello sommerso submerged cap maceration chioma canopy chiusura grappolo bunch closure cimatura hedging cocciniglia mealybug cordone cordon cordone speronato permanent cordon (cordon-trained spur-pruned vines) criomacerazione cold soak cru vineyard designation/single vineyard cuvée blend délestage rack and return diradamento dei grappoli pruning/thinning grapes/dropping fruit/green harvest diradamento di germogli shoot thinning diraspare/diraspatrice de-stem/de-stemmer diserbante termico weed torch/weed flamer DOC DOC (designation of controlled origin) DOCG DOCG (designation of controlled and guaranteed origin) DOP PDO (protected designation of origin) doppio capovolto double-arched cane (training) drenaggio drainage esca esca (black dead arm or black measles) escursione termica diurnal shift (temperature variation) femminella lateral shoot fermentazione arrestata stuck fermentation filare row filtro a cartone plate filter (pad filter) fioretta film yeast/surface yeast/mycoderma flavescenza dorata grapevine yellows (flavescence dorée) follatura punching down forma di allevamento training system/trellis system galestro galestro (a marl- and limestone-rich subsoil unique to Tuscany) gemma bud gemma dormiente, gemma d’inverno dormant bud germogliamento budbreak/budburst giropoggio vines planted across a slope (along the contour of the slope; compare with a ritocchino) grappa grappa grappolo cluster/bunch grappolo spargolo loosely clustered grape bunch Guyot Guyot IGP PGI (protected geographical indication) IGT IGT (typical geographical indication) inerbimento sward management of the soil innesto graft interfila inter-row invaiatura veraison lievito naturale native/ambient/indigenous/wild yeast lievito selezionato cultured yeast limo silt macchia mediterranea Mediterranean maquis (shrubland) maestrale (vento di maestrale) north-westerly wind malolattica malolactic fermentation marna/marne marl marza scion maturazione ripening monovitigno single-grape variety (wine) mosto must oidio oidium (powdery mildew) pedicello pedicel peduncolo stem (peduncle) pergola pergola/overhead trellis system peronospora peronospora (downy mildew) pied de cuve pied de cuve (native yeast starter) pigiatura crush/crushing pirodiserbatore weed torch/weed flamer pirodiserbo weed torching pollone sucker portinnesto rootstock pressa press pressare to press quercia oak rachide rachis raspo stem rimontaggio pumping over ritocchino vines planted up and down a slope (from peak to valley, as it were; compare with a giropoggio) sabbia/sabbioso sand/sandy (sandy soil) Sauvignon (Blanc) Sauvignon Blanc scacchiatura shoot-thinning scheletro very fine gravel seme seed sfogliatura leaf plucking sgemmatura disbudding siccità drought/drought conditions sistema di allevamento training/trellis system sottofila under-row sottosuolo subsoil sovescio cover crop/green manure sovramaturazione over-ripening spalliera (vigneto a spalliera) vertical shoot positioning of the shoots (VSP) spargolo (grappolo spargolo) loosely clustered (grape bunch) sperone spur spollonatura disbudding and suckering/de-suckering stralciatura shoot-thinning stress idrico hydric stress sulle bucce skin contact (macerated on the skins) sulle fecce nobili lees aged (aged on its lees) sur lie lees aged (aged on its lees) svinatura racking (devatting, drawing off) terreno/terreni soil tessitura (del suoolo) soil texture tignola della vite vine moth (Eupoecilia ambiguella) European berry moth tralcio shoot/cane tramoggia hopper/feeder tufo tufaceous subsoil (porous limestone) vasca vat/tank vento di maestrale north-westerly wind vigna/vigne vine/vineyards vigneto vineyard vinaccia/vinacce pomace vinacciolo seed vino dozzinale plonk vite vine viticcio tendril vitigno grape variety